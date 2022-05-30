Obvious Or Not, These 15 Actors Played Multiple Roles In The Same Film Or Show

Eddie Murphy might be the king of snagging multiple roles in the same production.
I release the ugliest laugh when I watch certain television shows or films.
But, I noticed that I cackle a tiny bit more when one actor plays many roles in the same production.
I’m sharing 15 actors who had no problem playing multiple roles in the same film or television show, so my ugly laugh could be understood. Hear me out.
1.
Robin Williams in Mrs.Doubtfire
2.
Eddie Murphy in The Nutty Professor/Norbit
3.
Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap
4.
Martin Lawrence in Big Momma’s House/ Martin
5.
Halle Berry in Cloud Atlas
6.
Nancy Cartwright in The Simpsons
7.
Shawn and Marlon Wayans in White Chicks
8.
Amanda Bynes in She’s The Man
9.
Nicholas Cage in Adaptation
10.
Tyler Perry in A Madea Homecoming, or pretty much any Madea film
11.
Vanessa Hudgens in The Princess Switch
12.
James McAvoy in Split
13.
Jaleel White in Family Matters
14.
Seth MacFarlane in Family Guy
15.
Jamie Foxx in The Jamie Foxx Show
What actor that portrays multiple characters in the same series or film makes you cackle? Let me know!
