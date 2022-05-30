Obvious Or Not, These 15 Actors Played Multiple Roles In The Same Film Or Show



I think it’s safe to say that Eddie Murphy is the king of snagging multiple roles in the same production. There were so many to choose from, but The Nutty Professor and Norbit are my favorites! In The Nutty Professor, Murphy played a brilliant scientist, Sherman Krump, a smooth talker, Buddy Love, and even his aunt and uncle! In Norbit, he played a quiet brainiac, Norbit, his outspoken wife, Rasputia, and an orphanage owner, Mr.Wong.