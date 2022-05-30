Over half of couples are scaling back wedding plans due to cost-of-living crisis

And almost two-thirds (63 percent) of couples are planning smaller, more sustainable weddings, to protect both the planet – and their purse strings.

An estimated 350,000 nuptials are set to take place in 2022, with couples choosing preloved centrepieces (24 percent), jewellery (16 percent) and even wedding dresses (20 percent).

The study revealed a further one in five (20 percent) soon-to-be brides plan to wear a second-hand gown for their big day.

Listings data from circular economy platform Gumtree has shown those who choose pre-loved wedding dresses could snap them up for an average of £380.25.

It also emerged a quarter of brides-to-be (24 percent) are taking a page out of Carrie Johnson’s book, and renting their wedding dresses in place of buying new.

And it’s not just brides, as over half (51 percent) of upcoming grooms plan to buy pre-loved outfits or rent – as do 41 percent of bridesmaids, and 52 percent of groomsmen.

Hannah Rouch, chief customer officer at Gumtree, which commissioned the research, said: “Our research shows it’s evident that not even weddings are immune to two of the biggest influences in society right now – climate change, and the cost-of-living crisis.

“I’d encourage anyone with an upcoming wedding to immerse themselves in second-hand sites as an easy way to find inspiration and some pre-loved alternatives.”