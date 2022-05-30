Pet detective asking for public’s help locating Yorkie that went missing in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – A pet detective is asking for the public’s help locating a Yorkie that went missing in Hallandale Beach.

According to Jamie Katz, the five-pound male Yorkie was being walked by its owner on Wednesday, May 25, when it slipped away.

The silver and tan dog, which was wearing a turquoise harness with black leash, ran into the middle of traffic.

Dashcam video captured the moment the dog was picked up by a man who had stepped out of a white cargo van.

If found, please call the dog’s owner Julia at (510) 575-7792.

There is a reward of $1,500.