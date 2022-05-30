Pets of the Week: May 30

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Fern is a two-year-old brown and white tabby. She is playful, outgoing, and affectionate. She does not get along with other cats, but would do well in a home with children. To meet Fern, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Wiley is a young domestic shorthair tabby. He is very outgoing, and he gets along with other cats. To meet Wiley, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Billy is a three-year-old domestic shorthair that is front declawed. He is very playful and wants love and attention. He does not get along with other cats. He is very affectionate and enjoys cuddling. For more information on Billy, including adoption fees visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Mocha Joe is a six-month old brown and black domestic shorthair. He loves to be petted, and he gets along with other cats. He is very playful and enjoys playing with toys. He would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Mocha Joe, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.