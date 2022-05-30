Plymouth South’s tennis teams have tourney dreams

PLYMOUTH – Once again this season there will be bonus matches for Plymouth South’s boys and girls tennis teams. Both teams swept Middleborough High Thursday, 5-0, as the boys finished the regular season with a record of 13-7 and the girls were also above .500 with a mark of 11-9.

In the latest Division 2 state tournament power rankings, the boys were 20th and the girls were 23rd. The official seeds for the state tournament were scheduled to be doled out next week.

The South boys went on a nice run in the Patriot Cup that extended into the state tournament last season. Head Coach Scott Johnson said experiencing that type of success against that type of strong competition can only help the team this time around on their tourney journey.

“You can feel the enthusiasm with the group. They’re all willing to put in the work to be better tennis players. We’re playing well as we reach the end of the regular season,” Johnson said, including the recent wins over North Quincy, Dennis-Yarmouth, and Middleborough.

The Panthers have had some big matches this season from senior Colby Consolati at first singles. He carries a winning record despite playing against the best players in the Patriot League every match. Junior Gavin Cloutman is a steady player at second singles while junior Ben Yaegar “has had some clutch wins this season for us at third singles,” said Johnson.

South also has a pair of very good doubles teams in Leo Shore and Jackson Quigg as well as Sam Elsner and Charlie Ruggiero. The tandem of Ward/Gates stepped in to take a win in two sets at second doubles Wednesday vs. D-Y.

Young netters step right in

With 22 players in the program and just two seniors, co-captains Caroline Mori and Ella Romboldi, Plymouth South girls tennis is set up to have some success over the next couple of years.

Mori has been down with a back injury the last two weeks, but Head Coach Tami Degelder hopes to have her back at third singles by the time tourney games get going. “Sophomore Lauren Burgess has stepped in with Caroline injured and put together a good 6-2 record this season,” Head Coach Tami Degelder said.

Sophomore Kiera McLaughlin and junior Emma Colonna have played well in the top two singles spots, but it’s Plymouth South’s doubles teams that have more often than not been coming home with wins this season.

South’s first doubles team of Anna Quinn and Karina Dias gained a lot of experience playing together last season and came back this year to post a fine mark of 13-7. Second doubles is just as strong with Anna Lanning carrying a record of 14-6, most of those wins coming with regular teammate Lexi Kneeland.

