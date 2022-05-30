Police: Bear spotted in Hamburg, advise to stay away, secure trash cans, pets

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Hamburg Police have reported a confirmed black bear sighting on Scranton Road in Hamburg, near Strnad Drive.

They advised residents to stay away if they see the bear and to notify police if they witness any aggressive behavior. They also asked that residents secure trash cans and keep pets indoors.

Hamburg Police also said the Department of Environmental Conservation was notified and advised no further actions need to be taken at this time.

The department also shared the following information:

(Courtesy: Hamburg Police)