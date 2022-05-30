Princess Charlotte’s clothes never look ‘out of date’ – Kate prefers a ‘timeless’ style

As it has been noted in the past, Prince George was always in shorts until he turned about seven years old.

Similarly, Prince Louis is now almost always seen in shorts as he is only four.

It is known Prince George would always wears shorts during public appearances, regardless of the outside climate.

It is said that, for a young boy, wearing shorts is a sign of being a member of the upper class British elite, according to an expert.

As a member of the Royal Family, and third in line to the throne, Prince George must uphold such class distinctions, which are clearly considered by his parents when they dress him.