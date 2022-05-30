Randy Orton drops hilarious comment on picture of a young Roman Reigns

Randy Orton has always had a sort of loveable rogue nature to him in the world of wrestling, but recently he has mellowed down.

He’s even recently commented on an Instagram post that depicted a young Roman Reigns something very funny indeed.

It seems unlikely that the old Orton, whether it be the character or the man himself, would be doing so, which just goes to show how much he has changed over the years.

The post on Instagram depicted The Bloodline with a fan cleverly editing Sami Zayn into the fold, much to his jubilation.

Originally, it was just Roman Reigns along with his real-life cousins Jimmy and Jey, aka The Usos. All of them are much younger in the photo, seemingly in their teenage years.

Whilst Sami Zayn reposted this and captioned it “My Sargent Pepper Phase” a reference to one of The Beatles’ most famous albums, Randy Orton’s attention was instead drawn to the young Reigns at the front of the photo.

Randy Orton posts hilarious comment on picture of a young Roman Reigns

“Damn young Joe musta been swimmin in it” is the comment left by Orton on Zayn’s post, which was met by a lot of laughs from the wrestling community.

Orton is currently out of action when it comes to the WWE, this being due to a storyline injury inflicted by Reigns of all people.

The official line from the WWE on this matter is as follows: “Randy Orton is currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”

When it comes to The Bloodline, as much as Sami Zayn apparently wants to be a part of the group, he lacks the family ties of The Usos and Reigns. On Friday Night SmackDown recently, though, he did show out as a temporary and honorary memory of the stable.

Paul Heyman, who formerly managed Brock Lesnar, is the man in charge of The Bloodline, continuing his streak of being a villainous character in the industry.



