Russian soldier gives Ukrainian drone middle finger seconds before deadly strike – VIDEO





In video footage released by Ukrainian authorities, six Russian soldiers can be seen swarmed around a military vehicle when one individual spots the drone hovering directly above them. One defiant soldier turns to stare at the drone before he flashes his middle finger towards the camera recording what appears to be a small Russian military base Just moments after the exchange, additional footage shows an attack being launched on Russian military equipment as the video shows the area erupted into flames.

Ukrainian forces claim the missile was able to effectively destroy a Russian BTR-82A armoured personnel carrier. The destruction of the military equipment will be a shocking blow for Russia forces as reports suggest Putin’s military is already struggling to sustain supplies of artillery on the frontline. Intelligence sources analysing footage from Ukraine have confirmed over 4,000 pieces of advanced Russian military equipment, including tanks and other armoured vehicles, have already been destroyed in the war. Ukraine has boasted of their success in devastating Putin’s military supplies and a new exhibition has now opened in Kyiv to display Russian military equipment destroyed in the attempted siege of the city. An official report from the UK Ministry of Defence added: “The T-62s will almost certainly be particularly vulnerable to anti-tank weapons and their presence on the battlefield highlights Russia’s shortage of modern, combat-ready equipment.”

T-62s are Russian Soviet-era battle tanks that are considered largely outdated in comparison to newer developments in ground weaponry. In addition to shortages of military equipment, reports of the invasion suggest morale among Russian soldiers has reached a critical low as the conflict drags on far longer than President Putin had anticipated. A defence intelligence report from the UK’s Ministry of Defence claimed there had been “multiple credible reports of localised mutinies amongst Russia’s forces in Ukraine.” The report continued: “A lack of experienced and credible platoon and company commanders is likely to result in a further decrease in morale and continued poor discipline.” The intelligence suggested uprisings within the Russian military could spread as command and strategy remains unclear and Putin’s soldiers grow weary in the fight to capture Ukraine. Read more: ‘I’m interested in Poland’ Putin ally issues chilling threat to Europe

Severodonetsk has become an area of focus for Putin’s forces as Russian control of the city would eliminate the last key city in the Luhansk region from Ukrainian control. Lyman and Popasna, areas surrounding Severodonetsk, have already been successfully seized by Russian forces. Once Putin is able to capture the Luhansk region, it is anticipated that the Russian attacks will promptly turn towards the Donetsk region. Russian invaders were forced to refocus their attack on the Donbas region after an attempt to capture the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv became a notable failure in Putin’s ‘special military operation’.