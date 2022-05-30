Sharna Burgess Addresses ‘Insane’ Rumor She’s Not Living with Brian Austin Green: ‘Very Confused’

Sharna Burgess is setting the record straight.

On her Instagram story Sunday, the Dancing with the Stars pro opened up about her decision to purchase a brand-new home — and it has nothing to do with her relationship with Brian Austin Green.

“I’ve been looking at properties again today. Brian’s been coming with me, which is amazing. But I had a bunch of people wildly asking me why Brian and I aren’t living together and why I’m buying a new house. So insane,” Burgess, 36, said. “I sold my house because I made amazing money on it because the market is so incredible, and I’m buying a house because my mom is moving over here and I’m buying somewhere for her to live. And also, invest. Is that not obvious?”

She continued, “First of all, is it not obvious that Brian and I live together? And what is so scary about buying a house that you don’t live in? I don’t get it. I was very confused.”

Burgess was first linked to Green, 48, in late 2020. Now, the twosome is expecting their first child together. Their baby boy is expected to arrive on or around July 4.

“Brian never expected to be a dad again. He is excited,” a source close to Green told PEOPLE in February. “Sharna makes him very happy. Their relationship is fun.”

Green also co-parents sons Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex-wife Megan Fox. Additionally, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shares 19-year-old son Kassius with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

Recently, Burgess spoke highly of Fox, 36, as a fan asked how she handles following in the actress’ footsteps.

“She is her own self and an amazing woman,” Burgess wrote on her Instagram Story. “As I am my own self and an amazing woman. This notion that you ‘follow in the footsteps’ of your partners X [sic] is dangerous.”

She continued, “If you live by that idea then it will lead you to the same result. The relationship ending. You are a unique one of a kind woman, don’t follow in anyone’s footsteps, make your own path. Create the path YOU want.”