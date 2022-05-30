‘She is glowing!’ Queen Letizia wears ‘the perfect dress’ for latest outing in Spain

Queen Letizia was photographed attending the military parade during the Armed Forces Day 2022 in Huesca, Spain.
For the occasion, the Spanish monarch wore a beautiful blue midi dress.
The summery gown is by Spanish designer & Me Unlimited.
Queen Letizia combined the look with a pair of Carolina Herrera black suede pumps.
The mother-of-two accessorised with a matching clutch, also from Carolina Herrera.
Queen Letizia styled her hair into a chic low bun and opted for a natural make-up look with a smokey eye.
For jewellery, the royal donned a pair of delicate diamond drop earrings.
Royal fans took to social media to praise the monarch’s look.
Instagram user @asplendidspace commented: “Her style is so elegant.”
Royal fan @nes.alex03 said: “I think this is the perfect dress for a sunny, daytime occasion.
“She is glowing and also she looks so healthy.”
“Simple, refreshing, beautiful, elegant, this look is something queenly,” added @asmiahpritha.
