Categories
Life Style

‘She is glowing!’ Queen Letizia wears ‘the perfect dress’ for latest outing in Spain


Queen Letizia was photographed attending the military parade during the Armed Forces Day 2022 in Huesca, Spain.

For the occasion, the Spanish monarch wore a beautiful blue midi dress.

The summery gown is by Spanish designer & Me Unlimited.

Queen Letizia combined the look with a pair of Carolina Herrera black suede pumps.

The mother-of-two accessorised with a matching clutch, also from Carolina Herrera.

READ MORE: How to look younger: ‘Knock 5 years off’ with beauty procedure

Queen Letizia styled her hair into a chic low bun and opted for a natural make-up look with a smokey eye.

For jewellery, the royal donned a pair of delicate diamond drop earrings.

Royal fans took to social media to praise the monarch’s look.

Instagram user @asplendidspace commented: “Her style is so elegant.”

DON’T MISS

Royal fan @nes.alex03 said: “I think this is the perfect dress for a sunny, daytime occasion.

“She is glowing and also she looks so healthy.”

“Simple, refreshing, beautiful, elegant, this look is something queenly,” added @asmiahpritha.



Source link

Avatar

By Andrea Blazquez

Andrea Blazquez is the Assistant Late Lifestyle Editor at Express.co.uk. Andrea joined the company in 2021 after working as a social media officer, media researcher and TV and radio journalist at various news outlets as well as in the travel industry for years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.