Shropshire earthquake: ‘Felt the whole hotel shake!’ Locals rocked by 3.8 magnitude tremor





The British Geological Survey (BGS) confirmed the earthquake struck the West Midlands county at 3.36pm. It has a shallow depth of 8km. The Volcano Discovery website has also received reports from more than 1,000 people who said they felt the tremor. Impacted areas also include Shrewsbury, Telford, Gloucestershire, Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent.

The British Geological Survey tweeted: “BGS has received numerous reports that this event has been felt by residents in Shropshire and surrounding counties.” Several people have taken to social media to claim they may have felt an earthquake in Shropshire and surrounding counties. “LoveTelford” (@ForTelford) tweeted: “I heard a rumble and felt the desk shake. “The fact others have asked the question makes me think it must have been.”

A guest at a hotel in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire said they felt the whole building shake and that the TV nearly fell off. "Ben de Vos" (@Ben_deVos1) tweeted: "Did we just experience an earthquake outside Tewkesbury?" He followed up with another tweet shortly afterwards, saying: "Felt the whole hotel shake and the TV nearly fell off. Jeez." Twitter user "Alan Harding" (@alan_shropshire) wrote: "Earthquake felt in Telford 1537hrs for a few seconds I would say."

“There are no details yet on the magnitude or depth of this possible quake. “If confirmed, we can expect more accurate data to emerge in the next few minutes. “The location, magnitude and time mentioned are indicative, based on our best-fit seismic model. “They are temporary until our AllQuakes monitoring service receives more exact scientific data from a national or international seismological agency.”