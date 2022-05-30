Spain holiday chaos as drunk British woman, 20, ‘bites’ police officers at Majorca airport

The 20-year-old British woman was reportedly arrested after attacking police officers at Palma airport last Monday, May 23. The young woman, who has not been named, was waiting in a border control queue when she began to act aggressively towards other passengers, according to local reports.
The British tourist, who was drunk and agitated, began to be very aggressive with other people waiting to show their passports to the border police, it was claimed.
The woman, who had arrived in Majorca from the UK, was trying to push her way to the front of the queue, The Olive Press reported.
Her behaviour reportedly became worse when several Policia Nacional officers tried to calm her down.
The woman allegedly reacted violently, punching and biting officers before they managed to subdue her.
Medics treated the traveller at the airport before she was taken to the Son Llatzer Hospital in Palma.
It is not clear whether she had been travelling alone or with others.
The Policia Nacional confirmed on Sunday that she had consumed “a considerable amount” of alcohol and had not been taking prescribed medication, according to The Olive Press.
Authorities have not yet commented on possible charges or whether the woman was allowed to stay on the island following the incident.
The incident took place as the British national was waiting in the control area for non-EU passengers at Palma airport.
Police unions representing staff at Spanish airports have complained about increased delays and incidents involving British arrivals to Spain following Brexit.
Passengers now have to queue up in non-EU lanes to have their passports checked before leaving the airport.
Unions have said their members are being overworked as a result.
British tourists have also complained of chaotic scenes at Palma airport in recent weeks as holidaymakers head to Majorca.
Passengers have reported lengthy delays for taxis, long queues at passport control for arrivals and departures, and delays for flights leaving the island.
