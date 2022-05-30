‘Still frosty’ Harry and Meghan ‘promise to be on best behaviour’ to Queen upon UK return

“I heard rumours that she was trying to reach out to my dad’s camp, but my brother and I are my dad’s camp,” Samantha told host Richard Madeley.

“His phone number has never changed, his address has never changed and even though he can’t speak, his language comprehension is perfect.

“She could text him, she could contact him, he could text back so those rumours are not true.”

“That begs the question, doesn’t it?” the host asked. “Why should she? Because we understand your father before he had his stroke was due to come here with the Jubilee news film crew and basically, he was going to stalk Harry and Meghan.”

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV.