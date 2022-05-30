Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer Reveals The ‘Weirdest Thing’ About Her Relationship With Charlie Heaton

Natalia Dyer admits that there is one aspect of being in a relationship with her Stranger Things co-star Charlie Heaton that irks her.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton turned their on-screen chemistry in Stranger Things into a real off-screen romance, officially becoming a couple in the fall of 2016. Now, five years later and with a new season out, they are still together and stronger than ever, but Dyer does admit that there is one aspect of being with Heaton that irks her.

Dyer said that the “weirdest thing” about her relationship with Heaton is other people’s reaction to it. She explained that she doesn’t understand all the interest that Stranger Things fans have in their relationship, especially since the two of them have purposely kept their intimate details private throughout the years. The couple has said that they feel more comfortable holding some things for themselves and that it’s always a curious thing when the topic of their love life comes up.

In a recent interview with the Cosmopolitan UK, Dyer notes it’s likely just a natural instinct for people to want to know more about the Stranger Things stars they regularly see on their television screens, but it still takes her aback because she genuinely feels that she and Heaton are just like anybody else. “I’m just a person too,” she added, expressing that there shouldn’t be so much attention placed on whether they decide to go “red-carpet official.” In her view, her relationship with Heaton would have unfolded the exact same way, regardless of the optics.





Aside from constantly being on other people’s radar, the couple said that everything else about their relationship feels very human. Dyer said working with Heaton on the Stranger Things set has been really special, and that navigating her newfound fame has been easier to do with him by her side. Given that they are both going through the same experiences together, Dyer admits that they have a shared understanding that is both hard to describe and replicate.

As for the latest season of Stranger Things, Dyer and Heaton return as their characters Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers, who have been a fan-favorite duo since the beginning of the series. Apart from a new looming threat, the couple must also deal with some new changes in their lives, including graduating from high school and managing their long-distance relationship. With previous reports claiming that this season will be the darkest the show has ever had, it will be interesting to see how Nancy, Jonathan, and the rest of the Hawkins crew will fare.





Stranger Things season 4, volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

