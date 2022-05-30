Taking A Break In A Relationship: Everything You Need To Know | IWMBuzz

Hearing your lover say, “Let’s take a break,” might be rather unsettling. What, after all, does it mean to take a break? (It doesn’t sound quite as entertaining as those Kit-Kat adverts suggest…)

It’s not quite a breakup, but depending on the circumstances and inciting incident for your separation, it might seem like one. Unfortunately, a break is occasionally essential, and despite how unpleasant they can be, they aren’t always the worst option.

Why? According to Ann Rosen Spector, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist in Philadelphia, “separation may be quite therapeutic.” “Having space to get insight into a confusing issue is critical.” A break is one method to acquire that space, even if being away from your S.O. is painful at first.

Remember, says Janet Brito, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and sex therapist in Honolulu, “taking a break doesn’t imply it’s the end of a relationship.” “It’s basically a set period of time during which both parties agree to minimize communication.” Basically, if the idea of taking a break is making you nervous, remember that it doesn’t have to be difficult, your relationship can stay exclusive, and, most importantly, there is a deadline.

Taking a break from a relationship allows partners to experience what it’s like to be apart, focus on personal growth, and examine their relationship from a distance. “Many couples believe that having a good relationship involves being together all of the time,” says Spector. While it may work for some, attaching yourself to another person might be the ideal recipe for a toxic relationship down the line, especially if you can’t manage to let go of your differences.

Source: women’s Health

