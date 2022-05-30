Tennis: McMaster successfully defends men’s open singles title as The City concludes at the Bossier Tennis Center

Shreveport’s Anthony McMaster successfully defended his men’s open singles title Sunday afternoon in The Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic City Championships.

McMaster, the No. 1 seed, defeated No, 2 Jackson Hinderberger, a rising high school freshman and former Shreveport resident who now lives in Lake Worth, Fla., 6-2, 6-3 in the finals before a crowd of about 100 spectators at the Bossier Tennis Center.

McMaster, a former Loyola College Prelp standout, blitzed through the draw, losing only 11 games in four matches en route to winning first-place prize money of $1,000.

It was his third title since the tournament has been held at the Bossier Tennis Center since being revived in 2018 after a 10-year hiatus. He won in 2018 and was also runner-up in 2020.

The women’s open doubles finals was one of Sunday’s best matches. Benton’s Claire Hammond and Shreveport’s Bianca Schulz, the No. 1 seed, edged No. 2 Anna Clark of Shreveport and Judit Castillo Gargallo of Natchitoches.

Hammond and Schulz lost the first set 6-4 and won the second 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreaker). The match was decided by a 10-point tiebreaker with Hammond and Schulz winning 10-7.

Hammond is a former Parkway and ULM standout. She is also a former City women’s open singles champion. Schulz is a former Northwestern State player.

LSUS player Angela Basto of Bogota, Colombia, won the women’s open singles with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Nathalia Vivas, a curren Shreveport resident who is also from Bogota.

Bossier City’s Brian Furqueron and Haughton’s Kathy Benton won the 6.0 mixed doubles title..

Furqueron also teamed with Minden’s Jesse Waller to win the men’s 6.0 doubles. Benton teamed with Haughton’s Tracey Robinson to win the women’s 5.0 doubles.

Haughton’s Rachael Deere and Shreveport’s Jenna Choi won the women’s 6.0 doubles,

Below is the complete list of 2022 City champions.

Men’s Open Singles – Anthony McMaster

Women’s Open Singles – Angela Basto

Men’s Open Doubles – Kirk Fisher/Arturo Rodriguez

Women’s Open Doubles – Claire Hammond/Bianca Schulz

Mixed Open Doubles – Brian Irvin/Judit Castillo Gargallo

Men’s 8.0 Doubles – Emile Geneux/Stewart Rabb

Women’s 8.0 Doubles – Kristen Bernard/Heather Howard

Mixed 8.0 Doubles – Heather Howard/Sam Hussein

Men’s 7.0 Doubles – Chad Doyal/Hayden Knight

Women’s 7.0 Doubles – Leigh Anne Evensky/Whitney Withem

Mixed 7.0 Doubles – Sapna Tank/Surinder Tank

Men’s 6.0 Doubles – Brian Furqueron/Jesse Waller

Women’s 6.0 Doubles – Jeanna Choi/Rachel Deere

Mixed 6.0 Doubles – Kathy Benton/Brian Furqueron

Men’s 5.0 Doubles – Steve Brown/AJ Withem

Women’s 5.0 Doubles – Kathy Benton/Tracey Robinson

Mixed 5.0 Doubles – Lindsay Stuart/Tim Stuart

2.0-2.5 Doubles – Katie Dempsey/Darla Fream

Coed Singles – Ben Auer

Father/Son Doubles – Darcy and Sean Henagan

Father/Daughter Doubles – Adam and Morgan Young

Mother/Son Doubles – Eloise and Sanders Graf

Mother/Daughter Doubles – Lucy and Bella Young