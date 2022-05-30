UK rocket firm CEO wants to claim a planet… and it’s not Mars: ‘If not me, someone will’





He added: “Is it my ambition to claim a planet? Well, the interesting thing about money is it’s developed for a planet where we all live. “It means we have to be near each other to enjoy that money. “If my grandchildren can fire off towards another planet, then they will devalue my currency – they can’t take it with them. “So we need an interplanetary currency – if everyone starts jetting off into different distances we have relativity to deal with.

“So what will be a commodity that they could trade in the future world? One is possibly planets.” It is estimated that there could be as many as 300 million potentially habitable planets in our galaxy, the Milky Way. Mr Dinan, who is also a former Made In Chelsea star, said that being the first to claim one of these would be smart investment. He added: “The further away you travel from Earth, the more realistic those planets become and the more value they obtain. “One day you might be able to say ‘I own this many planets’ and as technology increases, they become more accessible. WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH RICHARD DINAN HERE.

This will be home the the world’s largest tokamak – the machine that confines a plasma using magnetic fields in a donut shape that scientists call a torus. But, in the vacuum of space, this process can be created much easier – as Mr Dinan says, it is “ultimately where the stars are”. He added: “Fusion means that we are not just that species that ultimately just start to destroy all our planet’s resources and then blow ourselves up. “We don’t know our future, but if we can do fusion, it means we can power our planet cleanly forever and it means that we can actually leave our Solar System.

“The speed that rocket engines that use fire move at will never give us that speed. “Pulsar knows we can build a fusion rocket engine well before anyone builds a fusion power station.” Pulsar recently tested its plasma engine that will be used to blast its rocket into orbit. And it plans to test its nuclear reactor on Earth next year. This, Mr Dinan claims, sets his company up to test its fusion rocket by 2027.





