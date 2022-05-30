Web3 Watch: Netflix’s NFT Scavenger Hunt and Elvis’ Metaverse Strategy

- Prada and Cassius Hirst announce upcoming NFT drop
- Rarible co-founder talks building community within a bear market
Netflix show Love, Death & Robots puts on NFT scavenger hunt
Animated series Love, Death & Robots went Web3 with its third season, which it released in conjunction with a digital scavenger hunt for nine QR codes tied to NFTs hidden across social media accounts, physical billboards and even within the show itself.
The NFTs represent artwork from each of the season’s nine episodes. Viewers who spot and scan a QR code can either mint the art as an NFT or right-click and save it. For now, only US fans can choose to mint them through a MetaMask wallet or Coinbase account, for which they must pay an Ethereum gas fee. Only four QR codes have been unveiled at the time of publication.
Reportedly, neither Netflix nor the producers of Love, Death & Robots make money from the NFT sales.