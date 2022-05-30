Categories
US

Web3 Watch: Netflix’s NFT Scavenger Hunt and Elvis’ Metaverse Strategy

  • Prada and Cassius Hirst announce upcoming NFT drop
  • Rarible co-founder talks building community within a bear market

Netflix show Love, Death & Robots puts on NFT scavenger hunt

Animated series Love, Death & Robots went Web3 with its third season, which it released in conjunction with a digital scavenger hunt for nine QR codes tied to NFTs hidden across social media accounts, physical billboards and even within the show itself.

The NFTs represent artwork from each of the season’s nine episodes. Viewers who spot and scan a QR code can either mint the art as an NFT or right-click and save it. For now, only US fans can choose to mint them through a MetaMask wallet or Coinbase account, for which they must pay an Ethereum gas fee. Only four QR codes have been unveiled at the time of publication. 

Reportedly, neither Netflix nor the producers of Love, Death & Robots make money from the NFT sales. 

Prada launches Timecapsule NFT Collection

Italian fashion brand Prada announced Monday a monthly NFT giveaway initiative titled Timecapsule. Prada also opened a new community server on Discord called “Prada Crypted.”

Prada’s first Timecapsule collection dropped in December 2019, and it will continue with a 24 hour limited-edition item reveal on the first Thursday of every month starting on June 2, 2022. 

On those days, NFT customers can acquire a once-off shirt designed in collaboration with artist Cassius Hirst, son of Damien Hirst. This collaboration follows the recent launch of the Cass x Prada’s PradaAmerica’s Cup sneaker.

NFT owners can also gain access to VIP experiences as well as to future drops. Prada Timecapsule NFTs are issued on the Ethereum blockchain and are powered by the Aura Blockchain Consortium, a members-only blockchain also backed by LVMH and Mercedes-Benz.

Elvis Presley enters Web3 via the metaverse

Warner Bros. Pictures biopic “Elvis” premiered last week at the Cannes Film Festival and with it so did a multi-metaverse Elvis On-Chain NFT project. 

Elvis Presley Enterprises and Web3 studio Run it Wild partnered with companies including The Sandbox, Decentraland, Voxel Architects, DAPPCRAFT and Metakey to create a meeting place for Elvis fans in the metaverse.

The NFT project will launch 1:1 Elvis Genesis Key NFTs, based on a 1968 special that marked Elvis’ stage comeback and packed with utilities. Aside from access to a members-only Discord, both physical and virtual galleries, NFT exhibitions and pop-ups, holders will also get to vote for never-before-seen releases from the Elvis vault.

A Q&A with NFT marketplace Rarible

Blockworks spoke to Rarible’s co-founder and chief strategy officer Alex Salnikov about the marketplace’s community and his views on talk of an NFT winter.

BW: How does the bear market affect the NFT market and the greater Web3 ecosystem?

Salnikov: Bear markets often present developers and start-ups with new opportunities for greater innovation. They are able to take a step back and assess what is truly needed to push the Web3 industry forward. During bear market times, maintaining a strong sense of community becomes extremely important to the success of NFT projects.

That’s why Rarible recently launched our own accelerator and grant program, AcceleRari. Through this campaign, we will host nine Twitter Space ‘pitch sessions’ in which selected NFT start-ups will be able to pitch their idea to our Rarible Protocol team. Of those projects, five will be chosen to receive support and resources from the protocol team, including engineering and technical development support to marketing and business development guidance. 

BW: What is the key to NFT projects and communities thriving in the long-run?

Salnikov: With the explosive growth of the NFT industry over the last year, we’ve seen an extremely diverse range of NFT projects come to fruition, from PFP [profile pictures] to trading card or unlockable IRL experience collections. In the long-run, the NFT projects which continue to offer users a strong sense of utility or community engagement will thrive whereas collections which derive their value from price speculation or other projects’ popularity will begin to be weeded out. 

BW: How is Rarible building a strong community and infrastructure to back NFT collections?

Salnikov: Rarible Protocol is focusing its efforts on supporting the launch of custom, community marketplaces for various innovative NFT collections. We view custom community marketplaces as the Apple Store of NFT marketplaces, compared to an Amazon-esque NFT experience. These platforms are tailored specifically to the NFT collection and can be customized to suit needs and interests of the collection’s community. 

Additionally, community marketplaces are vital for the industry’s decentralized future. Right now, most NFT trading happens on just a few sites, which is not exactly in line with the Web3 ethos of decentralization. For example, Rarible Protocol collaborated with the Degenerate Ape Academy – one of the leading PFP projects on Solana – and the V1 CryptoPunks community marketplaces.

Get the day’s top crypto news and insights delivered to your inbox every evening. Subscribe to Blockworks’ free newsletter now.

  • Web3 Watch: Netflix's NFT Scavenger Hunt and Elvis' Metaverse Strategy
    Ornella Hernandez

    Blockworks

    Reporter

    Ornella is a Miami-based multimedia journalist covering NFTs, the metaverse and DeFi. Prior to joining Blockworks, she reported for Cointelegraph and has also worked for TV outlets such as CNBC and Telemundo. She originally began investing in ethereum after hearing about it from her dad and hasn’t looked back since. She speaks English, Spanish, French and Italian.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.