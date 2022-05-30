Web3 Watch: Netflix’s NFT Scavenger Hunt and Elvis’ Metaverse Strategy

Animated series Love, Death & Robots went Web3 with its third season, which it released in conjunction with a digital scavenger hunt for nine QR codes tied to NFTs hidden across social media accounts, physical billboards and even within the show itself.

The NFTs represent artwork from each of the season’s nine episodes. Viewers who spot and scan a QR code can either mint the art as an NFT or right-click and save it. For now, only US fans can choose to mint them through a MetaMask wallet or Coinbase account, for which they must pay an Ethereum gas fee. Only four QR codes have been unveiled at the time of publication.

Reportedly, neither Netflix nor the producers of Love, Death & Robots make money from the NFT sales.

Prada launches Timecapsule NFT Collection

Italian fashion brand Prada announced Monday a monthly NFT giveaway initiative titled Timecapsule. Prada also opened a new community server on Discord called “Prada Crypted.”

Prada’s first Timecapsule collection dropped in December 2019, and it will continue with a 24 hour limited-edition item reveal on the first Thursday of every month starting on June 2, 2022.

On those days, NFT customers can acquire a once-off shirt designed in collaboration with artist Cassius Hirst, son of Damien Hirst. This collaboration follows the recent launch of the Cass x Prada’s PradaAmerica’s Cup sneaker.

NFT owners can also gain access to VIP experiences as well as to future drops. Prada Timecapsule NFTs are issued on the Ethereum blockchain and are powered by the Aura Blockchain Consortium, a members-only blockchain also backed by LVMH and Mercedes-Benz.

Elvis Presley enters Web3 via the metaverse

Warner Bros. Pictures biopic “Elvis” premiered last week at the Cannes Film Festival and with it so did a multi-metaverse Elvis On-Chain NFT project.

Elvis Presley Enterprises and Web3 studio Run it Wild partnered with companies including The Sandbox, Decentraland, Voxel Architects, DAPPCRAFT and Metakey to create a meeting place for Elvis fans in the metaverse.

The NFT project will launch 1:1 Elvis Genesis Key NFTs, based on a 1968 special that marked Elvis’ stage comeback and packed with utilities. Aside from access to a members-only Discord, both physical and virtual galleries, NFT exhibitions and pop-ups, holders will also get to vote for never-before-seen releases from the Elvis vault.