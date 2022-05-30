WHO can’t rule out monkeypox pandemic risk, says there’s a window of opportunity to stop outbreak

The World Health Organization has said that there is a “window” of opportunity to contain a recent monkeypox outbreak which has seen cases spread across Europe, the U.S. and Australia.

The public health body said there are “still many unknowns” related to the spike in cases in non-endemic countries outside of Africa. The WHO said the virus should not be mistaken for Covid-19 and that the risks to the general public remain low.

“We don’t want people to panic or be afraid and think that it’s like Covid or maybe worse,” Sylvie Briand, the WHO’s director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention, said during a briefing on the outbreak.

“This monkeypox disease is not Covid-19, it is a different virus,” she added.

Monkeypox is a rare but generally mild viral infection that can cause flu-like symptoms including rashes, fever, headaches, muscle ache, swelling and backpain. Typically it is transmitted through lesions, bodily fluids or materials that have been in contact with an infected person or animal.

Though sporadic monkeypox outbreaks are not unusual in Central and West African countries where the virus is endemic, health experts have been puzzled by a recent surge in cases across Europe, North America and Australia, raising fears of community spread.

As of Sunday, there were 435 confirmed and suspected cases in 24 countries outside of Africa, according to Our World in Data. There have not yet been any recorded fatalities from the current outbreak.