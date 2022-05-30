Who plays Enzo in Stranger Things?

Wlaschiha has been sharing photos from the set of Stranger Things with his fans. He recently posted a shot to his Instagram account of himself in character with the caption: “Meet Dmitri #strangerthings4 @netflix out TODAY.”

The star later shared a clip from Stranger Things featuring Enzo and Hopper conspiring early on in season four, captioning it: “Verified I bring news ….from America — S4 pt1 is now streaming on @netflix !! Dmitri’s bets are not on Hopper ;).”

Fans also got a snap of Enzo and Yuri (Nikola Djuricko) both looking bruised and bloodied.

According to IMDb, Wlaschiha will be reprising his role in Stranger Things season four, volume two as Enzo, so viewers can expect to see more of the quirky prison guard going forward.

Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 will be released on Netflix on July 1