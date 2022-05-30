‘Woefully underclaimed’ Pensioners urged to claim DWP benefit for ‘extra boost’ of £650

This amounted to around £1,900 per year for each family entitled to receive the “gateway” benefit.

Pension Credit gives people extra money to help with living costs if they are over State Pension age and on a low income.

If someone gets Pension Credit, they can also get other help, such as:

Housing Benefit if they rent the property they live in

Support for Mortgage Interest if they own the property they live in

A Council Tax discount

A free TV licence if they are aged 75 or over

Help with NHS dental treatment, glasses and transport costs for hospital appointments

Help with their heating costs through the Warm Home Discount Scheme

A discount on the Royal Mail redirection service if they are moving house

One of the quickest ways to find out if one is eligible, and how much extra they could potentially be paid every week, is to use the Pension Credit calculator on the GOV.UK website.

How to make a claim

People can start their application up to four months before they reach state pension age.