2022 French Open men’s quarterfinal odds, predictions: Djokovic vs. Nadal picks from proven tennis expert

The 2022 French Open has reached the quarterfinal round, and on Tuesday the tournament features arguably the greatest quarterfinal matchup of all-time: a blockbuster collision between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The match is the first in tennis history between two players with at least 20 grand slam titles. Nadal has a record 21 grand slam victories, one more than Djokovic and Roger Federer. The winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz.

The top seed in the tournament, Djokovic has been dominant on the clay in his last two tournaments. Across his last nine matches in Rome and Paris, Djokovic has not even given up a set. Through four matches at Roland Garros, he has given up more than three games in a set only once: in the second round against Alex Molcan, who extended Djokovic to a third set tiebreaker.

Djokovic enters Tuesday’s match with the edge in serving, on paper. So far in this tournament, the 35-year-old Serbian has hit 31 aces, has landed 71 percent of his first serves in and has converted 77 percent of points behind his first serve. By contrast, Nadal has just seven aces, has landed 65 percent of his first serves in and has converted 73 percent of points behind his first serve.

However Nadal has owned the all-time series between the two rivals on clay. The Spaniard, who’s No. 5 in the world, has won 18 of the 26 completed matches on the clay, including six of eight at Roland Garros. On other surfaces, Djokovic leads 22-10.

