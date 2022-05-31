Alibaba to continue to provide best-in-class cloud infrastructure in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): Alibaba Group’s cloud unit Alibaba Cloud aims to continue to invest in Malaysia by providing the best-in-class cloud computing infrastructure and services to enhance local companies’ digital transformation journey.

Alibaba Cloud Intelligence general manager of Malaysia Kun Huang said the Alibaba Cloud Digital Empowerment programme will be launched with increased resources in Malaysia to better support the local digitalisation and accelerate innovation ecosystem.

The programme consists of various aspects, including cloud credits empowerment, training workshops and dedicated technology services, especially targeting key industries with huge demands in digital transformation such as Internet, finance and retail.

Kun, in a statement Tuesday (May 31), said to grow and thrive in a post-Covid-19 world, it is vital for Malaysian businesses to adopt swift digital transformation into a pandemic-proof business model via technology.

As a global leading cloud service provider with two local data centres, he said Alibaba Cloud will continue to invest in the market to provide the best-in-class cloud computing infrastructure and services and proven industry know-how.

Kun said this is to enable local customers and partners in various sectors to enhance their business throughout their digital transformation journey.

“Covid-19 has profoundly altered the way we live and work, and the way we consume,” he said.

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, on Tuesday hosted the Internet Day 2022, a half-day technology conference here to bolster Malaysia’s digitalisation.