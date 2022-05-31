Apple plays catch up! New iPhone could finally get feature Android users have long enjoyed





Apple fans could be about to find out about some exciting new features heading to the iPhone 14 next week. On June 6, Apple will kick off its WWDC conference, which – among other things – is expected to reveal what features will be included with iOS 16. Plenty of Apple fans, including those that picked up a 2021 flagship after reading our iPhone 13 review, will be able to download this update later in September, but there’s one feature expected to only be available for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple is expected to add support for an always-on display. This is according Apple leakster Mark Gurman, who said iOS 16 will be a “fairly significant” upgrade for Apple fans. The Bloomberg journalist said features coming in iOS 16 include a big revamp of the iOS lock screen. Apple is reportedly planning some big enhancements for the iOS lock screen including wallpapers with widget-style features. The Cupertino tech giant is also allegedly working on an always on lock screen which allegedly will debut with iOS 16. Gurman said this feature was originally intended for the iPhone 13, but will now be available exclusively for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter the in-the-know journalist wrote: “I’m told iOS 16 builds in future support for an always-on lock screen, something Apple was originally planning for last year’s iPhone 13. This would allow the iPhone to turn down the frame rate significantly on the lock screen and display quickly glanceable information—similar to newer Apple Watches.

“I’m told to expect the always-on mode as an exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, codenamed D73 and D74, if the feature ends up making the cut.” While this news is exciting for Apple fans, it’s something that Android users are very familiar with. Android devices have long supported always on displays, with this handy feature one of the big selling points of the Samsung Galaxy S7 which first launched in 2016, and has since become a regular fixture on Android handsets. Besides an always on display, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are expected to come with a number of other exclusive features that distinguish it from other iPhone 14 phones.

Burman said the Pro and Pro Max will come with a new front facing camera and revised Face ID cut out, the ability to send emergency texts over satellite networks and a 48 megapixel rear camera. The new Face ID set-up for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is rumoured to swap the current notch shape that first debuted with 2017’s iPhone X for a new pill shaped design. For anyone wondering what the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max design could look like click here to see mock-ups by LetsGoDigital. If you want to hear all the iOS 16 news as it happens then make sure you tune into WWDC 2022 next week. The major annual conference is taking place on Monday June 6, with the keynote starting at 10am pacific time which is 6pm UK time.





