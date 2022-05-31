As temperatures climb, recognize the warning signs of heatstroke in people and pets

Experts are reminding people about the warning signs of overheating in pets. Dogs can suffer a heatstroke in a matter of minutes.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Tuesday marked another steamy afternoon in Central Pennsylvania, with temperatures soaring into the 90s. One more day of this heat and we are officially in a heat wave.

Experts are reminding people about the warning signs of overheating in pets. Dogs can suffer a heatstroke in a matter of minutes, they say.

“When it’s this hot out, you want to keep their outdoor activity to a minimum and you want to think about the times of the day,” explained Lindsay High, Development Director for the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. “So 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. is incredibly hot, both for us and our pets.”

Symptoms of overheating in pets include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, unresponsiveness, or even collapse.

Dogs suffering from heatstroke can have elevated breathing rates, dry or sticky gums, abnormal gum color, bruising in the gums, may appear lethargic or disoriented, and can have seizures.

Cats suffering from heatstroke can have muscle tremors, bloody nose, red tongue, and pacing.

“Approaching a heat stroke, you’ll see that they sort of sway or wobble or even collapse. If that happens, you need to act really quickly,” High said. “Apply cool washcloths or a cool towel to them. Not ice cold, but just cool to the touch. You don’t want to shock their system.”

Take your pets for shorter walks during the day when temperatures are at their peak and limit exercise during these hours. Reserve longer walks for the early morning and evening, when temperatures are cooler.

Make sure your pets drink plenty of water. Use a plastic water dish for outside versus metal so that it does not heat up. Also, feel the pavement. If you cannot keep your hand flat on the ground for more than five seconds, it is too hot for your pet’s paws.

A few minutes in this heat can be all it takes before people start to experience symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Seniors, especially those with dementia, are most at risk for a heatstroke.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Feeling faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot, dry skin

Rapid, strong pulse

May lose consciousness