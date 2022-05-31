Categories
Travel

‘Back to the Future’ Pins Arrive at Universal Studios Florida Summer Tribute Store – WDW News Today


On our latest trip to the parks, we sped to the Universal Studios Florida Summer Tribute Store, where new “Back to the Future” pins are now available.

“Back to the Future” OUTATIME License Plate Pin – $8

'Back to the Future' Pins Arrive at Universal Studios Florida Summer Tribute Store - WDW News Today

The “OUTATIME” pin replicates Doc Brown’s license plate. Doc displayed this on the rear of his time-traveling DeLorean.

“Back to the Future” 4-Pin Set – $15

'Back to the Future' Pins Arrive at Universal Studios Florida Summer Tribute Store - WDW News Today

We also noticed a set of 4 miniature pins. The pins depict imagery made famous in the “Back to the Future” series.

First is the Clock Tower, which plays an integral part in Doc and Marty’s adventure. Next is a “Welcome to Hill Valley” sign. Naturally, a pin of the DeLorean is included. Finally, there is a fun replica of Marty’s vest.

Will you be heading back to Universal Studios Florida for these new “Back to the Future” pins? Let us know in the comments.

For more Universal Studios news from around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram. For Disney Parks news, visit WDWNT.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.