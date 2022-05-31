‘Back to the Future’ Pins Arrive at Universal Studios Florida Summer Tribute Store – WDW News Today

On our latest trip to the parks, we sped to the Universal Studios Florida Summer Tribute Store, where new “Back to the Future” pins are now available.

“Back to the Future” OUTATIME License Plate Pin – $8

The “OUTATIME” pin replicates Doc Brown’s license plate. Doc displayed this on the rear of his time-traveling DeLorean.

“Back to the Future” 4-Pin Set – $15

We also noticed a set of 4 miniature pins. The pins depict imagery made famous in the “Back to the Future” series.

First is the Clock Tower, which plays an integral part in Doc and Marty’s adventure. Next is a “Welcome to Hill Valley” sign. Naturally, a pin of the DeLorean is included. Finally, there is a fun replica of Marty’s vest.

Will you be heading back to Universal Studios Florida for these new “Back to the Future” pins? Let us know in the comments.

