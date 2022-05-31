Bat tests positive for rabies in Larimer County: Here are safety tips

A bat in Larimer County has tested positive for rabies, the first instance so far this year.

There is no evidence the bat ever came into contact with humans, according to the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, but it did interact with two dogs.

The dogs exposed to the bat were current on their vaccines and received rabies vaccine boosters after their exposure to the bat.

The exposure occurred in the 3100 block of North Shields Street, north of U.S. Highway 287, on Friday, May 27.

The health department reminds pet and livestock owners to make sure their animals have received rabies vaccines and to seek guidance from their veterinarians.

Read on to learn more about rabies prevention and treatment.

Rabies transmission and treatment

If treated promptly, the disease is nearly 100% curable. Once clinical symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal. Treatment consists of a dose of human rabies immune globulin and rabies vaccine given on the day of the rabies exposure then again on days three, seven and 14.