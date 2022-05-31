Best places to retire in the UK – areas which boast the top care for older Britons

The number of over-85s is predicted to treble by 2066, with many more entering their later years. When leaving the workforce, people will have different goals, but a primary aim will be to find a comfortable place to settle down.

While some will choose to stay in their current local area, others will be looking for a place that perhaps better supports older people.

With this in mind, the organisation Lottie has looked at which cities are best equipped for older residents – based on care and health facilities.

Topping the list was Durham, with a 9.39 out of 10 rating for care homes, and solid ratings for restaurants, hospital distances and park access.

Following closely behind were Swindon, Doncaster, Colchester and Swansea, rounding up the top five.

