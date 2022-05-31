Bettendorf native selected for Yellowstone National Park position

Chris Flesch, a native of Bettendorf, has been selected as the new Yellowstone National Park chief of Visitor and Resource Protection (VRP).

Flesch is a 17-year veteran of the National Park Service (NPS). He succeeds Sarah Davis, who retired at the end of April. He is the park’s 19th chief ranger, and his appointment began May 1.

In his new role, Flesch will oversee more than 275 employees who perform a full range of public safety and visitor service functions within the park, including law enforcement and emergency medical services, search and rescue, wildland and structural fire, dispatch, fee collection, special use permitting, corrals and backcountry operations. The division’s budget exceeds $14 million.

Childhood visits to Yellowstone National Park in the 1980s inspired Flesch to become a park ranger. On one such visit more than 30 years ago, he became a Junior Ranger.

While working as a concession employee at Old Faithful during the summer of 2002, Flesch gained a deep appreciation for the work of law enforcement and emergency medical services staff. In 2004, he began his NPS career as a Yellowstone seasonal law enforcement ranger after completing seasonal law enforcement training at Northern Arizona University.

After multiple assignments throughout Yellowstone, Flesch served as the Hall’s Crossing district ranger at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. He then returned to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem as the law enforcement specialist and later became acting chief ranger at Grand Teton National Park.

Flesch has served as the deputy chief ranger at Yellowstone since 2019. During his tenure, he served as the park’s COVID-19 incident commander while also providing oversight to law enforcement and emergency medical services, search and rescue, and wildland and structural fire programs.