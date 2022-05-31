Brian May makes touching Freddie Mercury nod at Queen concert he ‘so voraciously enjoyed!’

Yet it was in the run-up to performing Queen and Adam Lambert’s first gig in Manchester last night, that he paid tribute to Freddie.

Standing inside the gigantic arena that can hold an audience of 21,000 (1000 more than The O2), Brian shared his excitement to be performing there.

He said: “So, where could I be? I could be in the AO Arena in Manchester, which is actually the biggest arena in the country, I didn’t know if you knew that. But you do now and it’s pretty cool. I’m very excited! Some people have waited two years for this moment. Most noticeably me. God bless”