Call of Duty Warzone 2 will reportedly feature multiple maps, including one that is on the scale of Rebirth Island, the original game’s more arcade-y map. When Call of Duty: Warzone launched in March 2020, it only featured one map. Although the map was a blast for months, fans quickly grew tired of having a singular battlefield. Later that year, Raven Software and Treyarch added Rebirth Island to launch around the time of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The map allowed players to experience a fast-paced match of intense action, giving variety to the core Warzone experience.

It seems Raven is aware that this is a highly desired option and will be retaining it in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. In a new report from Exputer, a source revealed that a second map could be seen in the menu for the game during playtests, but it wasn’t playable. It’s believed that the map will be similar in scale to Rebirth Island and scratch the same itch. The report noted that the map will likely release months after the game releases to allow a dip feed of content to keep players engaged and coming back for more. If true, it seems highly unlikely we’ll actually see anything from the map before the game comes out. It’s believed that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will launch sometime in late 2022 or early 2023, sometime after the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

As of right now, some fans are expecting to learn more about Warzone 2 in the coming weeks. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is expected to have a grand unveiling on June 8th, 2022, but it’s unclear what will be shown and how much will be shared. Either way, it sounds like Raven is hard at work on another varied battle royale. Whether or not fans will respond to it as strongly as they did the first game remains to be seen.

