Chautauqua County Genealogical Society Hears History of Laona By Pomfret Historian

CASSADAGA — Todd Langworthy, Pomfret town historian and State University at Fredonia adjunct history lecturer, was the guest speaker at the Chautauqua County Genealogical Society meeting held recently at the Cassadaga American Legion hall.

Langworthy has been the historian since 2005 for the Town of Pomfret.

Laona, he said, is a “four-corners” type of hamlet between Fredonia and Cassadaga. The main reason for settlers settling there was because of the water power from the Canadaway Creek to provide power for businesses. Eliphalet Burnham from Connecticut was the first settler in 1805. The community was first known as Bulls Mills which was operated by the Bulls Brothers. There were a number of other businesses including a cheese factory, wool mill and a hotel. The name had been changed to Laona about 20 years later, and there is only speculation as to the reason for selecting the name. Laona had its own railroad station on the DAV&P rail line.

Ruth Nichols, Arkwright historian, is the president of the society and welcomed all. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by John Sipos, Cassadaga and Stockton historian. The minutes of the previous meeting were read by secretary Maureen Davis, and treasurer Debbie Kotar read the financial report, Wayne Leamer is the newsletter editor and membership chairman. Vice president Gail Dash introduced the speaker.

