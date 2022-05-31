Demo to call for faster improvement of urban environment in Rīga

Organizers say that after more than a year and a half at the new Riga City Council, promised changes in the urban environment have failed to materialize.

The gathering will take place June 1, at 17.00 outside City Hall in Town Hall Square (Rātslaukums), from where picketers will go to the Traffic Department in Ģertrūdes Street.

A statement from ‘City for People’ said the organization is “disappointed” and that “The construction of new pedestrian crossings in the city is very slow, and no plans are envisaged this year for special traffic calming measures on city streets.”

Furthermore, projects that have been completed are unsatisfactory and in some cases have made an existing situation even worse, the organization claims. It is also critical of a lack of investment in public transport.