Destiny 2 Patch Notes For Update 4.1.0.1 Add Duality Dungeon Fixes

Weekly resets of Destiny 2 usually involve installing a new patch, and with this week’s update, the latest dungeon activity should run more smoothly.
Several issues for that activity have been addressed, as the new Duality dungeon kicked off with reports of a few game-breaking bugs. An issue where players were spawning in an undesirable location after joining a fireteam has been sorted out, various environment textures have been tweaked, and you won’t have to worry about the bell ceasing all function if you accidentally spam its use.