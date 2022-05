Destiny 2 Patch Notes For Update 4.1.0.1 Add Duality Dungeon Fixes

Weekly resets of Destiny 2 usually involve installing a new patch, and with this week’s update, the latest dungeon activity should run more smoothly.

Several issues for that activity have been addressed, as the new Duality dungeon kicked off with reports of a few game-breaking bugs. An issue where players were spawning in an undesirable location after joining a fireteam has been sorted out, various environment textures have been tweaked, and you won’t have to worry about the bell ceasing all function if you accidentally spam its use.

Now Playing: Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted – Duality Dungeon Trailer

For the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, a bug preventing progress has been patched out and in the Vow of the Disciple Raid an issue where previewing weapons in the vendor shop accidentally showed placeholder shaders has been addressed.

Other general fixes for Destiny 2 include Seasonal Challenges progress now being correctly registered and several hand cannons–including The Steady Hand and True Prophecy–having their scopes restored after they went missing. You can read the full patch notes below and for more on Season of the Haunted, you can check out this week’s Seasonal Challenges and what to expect from the revamped Iron Banner.

Dungeons and Raids

Duality

Fixed an issue where players were spawning in an undesirable location after joining the existing fireteam. You really didn’t want to be there.

Standard Bearers are now spawning where intended.

Spamming the bell should no longer stop it from functioning.

Fixed numerous texture and environment issues.

Grasp of Avarice

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t progress in the encounter.

Vow of the Disciple

Fixed an issue where previewing weapons in the vendor shop showed placeholder shaders.

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Players will be less likely to spawn into the opposing team’s Witherhoard pools in PvP.

Bump in the Night Rocket Launcher now has a tracking indicator in the scope when used with the Tracking Module perk.

Fixed several Hand Cannons which had missing scopes including The Steady Hand and True Prophecy.

Bounties

Fixed an issue where Seasonal Challenges were not correctly tracking Seasonal quest progress across different characters in some circumstances.

