Elvis ‘Unbelievable’ memories from 1956 concert: ‘I shared stage with very confident King’

Lew admitted: “I didn’t know who he was! I’d never heard of him. I didn’t know the first thing about him.”

However, what he did know was that 14,000 screaming girls were desperately waiting for the 21-year-old to burst on the stage and wiggle in a way they’d never seen in public before.

When Elvis took to stage with his guitarist Scotty Moore and bassist Bill Black, the photographer grabbed his moment and joined them on stage to snap away, standing right by The King singing and dancing away.