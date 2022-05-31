Everything You Need to Know About Flame Retardants and How They’re Used

Most flame retardants, per NIH, are not eco-friendly and can remain in the environment for years. They can also bioaccumulate, which means they build up in people or animals over time. However, as recently as 2019, Nature.com reported that an environmentally-friendly flame retardant was created using vegetable oil.

Currently, the biodegradable flame retardant is for use with engineering plastic, but it’s exciting that new developments in technology are helping to create a healthier planet.