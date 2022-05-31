Fan-Favorite Samuel L. Jackson Movie Leaving Netflix for Another Streaming Service

In recent months, Samuel L. Jackson has had a pretty major influence on Netflix movie viewership. Coach Carter, the 2005 basketball drama starring Jackson, has remained a favorite amongst movie fans for nearly two decades, and has been performing well on Netflix since it was added earlier this year. The film rose up the Netflix Top 10 ranks on more than one occasion here in 2022. Unfortunately, the film won’t be on Netflix much longer.

Coach Carter is leaving Netflix on Tuesday night. When the calendar flips to June 1st on the West Coast, Coach Carter will no longer be available on Netflix’s streaming lineup. But we do know where the film will be available to stream next.

Paramount+ has released its full streaming calendar for the month of June and Coach Carter is part of its upcoming plans. The film will arrive on the service on Wednesday, June 1st. So as soon as Coach Carter leaves Netflix, it’ll be moving right over to Paramount’s service.

Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ on June 1st:

South Park: The Streaming Wars

Wildboyz (Seasons 1 – 4)

Alive

All the Right Moves

Along Came A Spider

As Good As It Gets

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Boxcar Bertha

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers

Coach Carter

Cocktail

Dead Man Walking

Desperate Hours

Dragonslayer

Easy Money

Eat Drink Man Woman

Fences

Four Brothers

Friday The 13th

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Good Burger

Harold and Maude

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

In & Out

Interview With the Vampire

Invasion U.S.A.

Juice

Kalifornia

King Solomon’s Mines

Last Holiday

Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Loch Ness

Looks That Kill

Magnolia

Mermaids

Necessary Roughness

Not Without My Daughter

Office Space

Paths of Glory

Save the Last Dance

Scream 4

Selma

Sideways

Smoke Signals

Snake Eyes

Snatch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Stealth

Step Up

The Babysitter

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Fighting Temptations

The Fortune Cookie

The Getaway

The Honeymooners

The Mod Squad

The Preacher’s Wife

The Presidio

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Untamed Heart

Walking Tall

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

White Men Can’t Jump

Witness

Zoolander

What do you think of the Paramount+ lineup for June? Let us now in the comments!