Fan-Favorite Samuel L. Jackson Movie Leaving Netflix for Another Streaming Service

In recent months, Samuel L. Jackson has had a pretty major influence on Netflix movie viewership. Coach Carter, the 2005 basketball drama starring Jackson, has remained a favorite amongst movie fans for nearly two decades, and has been performing well on Netflix since it was added earlier this year. The film rose up the Netflix Top 10 ranks on more than one occasion here in 2022. Unfortunately, the film won’t be on Netflix much longer.
Coach Carter is leaving Netflix on Tuesday night. When the calendar flips to June 1st on the West Coast, Coach Carter will no longer be available on Netflix’s streaming lineup. But we do know where the film will be available to stream next.
Paramount+ has released its full streaming calendar for the month of June and Coach Carter is part of its upcoming plans. The film will arrive on the service on Wednesday, June 1st. So as soon as Coach Carter leaves Netflix, it’ll be moving right over to Paramount’s service.
Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ on June 1st:
South Park: The Streaming Wars
Wildboyz (Seasons 1 – 4)
Alive
All the Right Moves
Along Came A Spider
As Good As It Gets
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Boxcar Bertha
Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers
Coach Carter
Cocktail
Dead Man Walking
Desperate Hours
Dragonslayer
Easy Money
Eat Drink Man Woman
Fences
Four Brothers
Friday The 13th
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Good Burger
Harold and Maude
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
In & Out
Interview With the Vampire
Invasion U.S.A.
Juice
Kalifornia
King Solomon’s Mines
Last Holiday
Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Loch Ness
Looks That Kill
Magnolia
Mermaids
Necessary Roughness
Not Without My Daughter
Office Space
Paths of Glory
Save the Last Dance
Scream 4
Selma
Sideways
Smoke Signals
Snake Eyes
Snatch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Stealth
Step Up
The Babysitter
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Fighting Temptations
The Fortune Cookie
The Getaway
The Honeymooners
The Mod Squad
The Preacher’s Wife
The Presidio
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Untamed Heart
Walking Tall
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
White Men Can’t Jump
Witness
Zoolander
