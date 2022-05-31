FaZe Booya reveals new MP40 loadout that dominates Rebirth Island

The BAR Assault Rifle can dish out some serious damage to its targets, so here are the right attachments, Perks, and equipment to create the best BAR loadout in Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded.

The BAR proves that Warzone weapons don’t necessarily need a fast rate of fire to dominate. Much like the Bren, the BAR fires quite slowly. However, if your bullets hit, you’ll be taking down enemy players in a flash.

The Season 3 Reloaded update added buffs to this Assault Rifle’s headshot multiplier as well as its magazine size, and you can make it even more powerful with the right attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Here’s how you can make the best BAR loadout in Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded.

Best Warzone BAR loadout attachments

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel: CGC 30” XL

CGC 30” XL Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Chariot WR

Chariot WR Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags

8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

We’ll start off our Warzone BAR loadout with the Recoil Booster muzzle to improve the weapon’s effective damage range and fire rate, making it easier for you to eliminate targets from a distance.

Boosting recoil control is very important when it comes to getting the most out of the BAR, so we recommend equipping the CGC 30” XL barrel and M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel to produce accurate shots.

The Chariot WR, Hardscope, and Polymer Grip ensure that your accuracy is maxed out. You can then use the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x optic to take out enemies in medium and long-range combat.

The 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags will grant you plenty of ammunition, and the Lengthened ammo type will increase bullet velocity. Finally, the Fully Loaded Perk ensures that you start off with the maximum amount of ammo.

Best Perks and equipment for Warzone BAR class

Perk 1: E.O.D

E.O.D Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

We recommend that you pick E.O.D as your first Perk so that you can withstand damage from Grenades, Semtex, and other explosives that enemies will throw at you. Overkill will let you pair the BAR with a long-range weapon like the Pelington 703.

Our final Perk is Amped, and this allows you to swap between your two weapons quickly. For your lethal, you should go with the Semtex to damage multiple foes, and a Stim will help you survive overwhelming opposition.

How to unlock the BAR in Warzone Pacific

Unlocking the BAR is a simple task, as you must reach Military Rank 25 in Vanguard to access this devastating Assault Rifle. Reaching this level in Warzone will also unlock the weapon.

When it comes to unlocking attachments for the BAR, you may want to consider using double weapon XP tokens seeing as most of the required attachments are unlocked at high levels.

Best alternatives to Warzone’s BAR

If you’re looking for a great alternative to the BAR in Warzone, then we recommend trying out the STG44 which is currently the game’s most popular weapon.

The XM4 is another great option for its easy-to-control recoil and has recently received high praise from pro player IceManIsaac for its combat capabilities.

For more Warzone content, check out this Warzone expert’s best Rebirth Island weapons following the major health increase as well as this clever Warzone trick to counter getting stuck by Thermites.

Image Credits: Raven Software / Sledgehammer Games / Activision