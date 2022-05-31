Categories
Here’s What The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Cast Looked Like Then Vs. Now


A look back at their roles before they were in “a galaxy far, far away.”

Star Wars fans are thriving because Obi-Wan Kenobi recently started streaming on Disney+.


© Disney+ / Lucasfilm / Courtesy Everett Collection

The new series stars familiar faces like Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor while bringing on new characters played by Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, and more.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

While we wait for new episodes to drop, here’s a look back at what your favorite cast members looked like then vs. now.

To start, Ewan McGregor portrayed Christian in 2001’s Moulin Rouge!


© 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now he’s reprising his role as the one and only Obi-Wan Kenobi.


© Disney+ / Lucasfilm / Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2000, Hayden Christensen played Scoot Barringer in the TV series Higher Ground.


Fox Family / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now he’s back again as Darth Vader.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Moses Ingram made a name for herself as Jolene in Netflix’s mini-series The Queen’s Gambit.


Phil Bray / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now she plays Inquisitor Reva / Third Sister.


© Disney+ / Courtesy Alamy

One of Vivien Lyra Blair’s first roles was Girl in 2018’s Bird Box.


© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now she plays Leia Organa aka Princess Leia.

Joel Edgerton first appeared as Owen Lars in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.


© Lucasfilm Ltd. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now he’s returning as Owen once more.


© Disney+ / Courtesy Alamy

Bonnie Piesse also made her first appearance in “a galaxy far, far away” as Beru in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

Now she once again plays the role of Beru.


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

Rupert Friend played Mr. Wickham in 2005’s Pride & Prejudice.


© Focus Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now he plays Grand Inquisitor


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Sung Kang is best-known for his role as Han in the Fast & Furious franchise.


© Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now he plays Fifth Brother.


Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani played Brad in the 2015 comedy Hot Tub Time Machine 2.


Steve Dietl / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now he plays Haja Estree.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

In 2009, Simone Kessell played Sally in the TV series Reaper.


Jack Rowand / © ABC / Touchstone Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now she plays Breha Organa.


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

Jimmy Smits had a longtime role as Det. Bobby Simone on the TV series NYPD Blue. Plus, he first played Senator Bail Organa in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.


© 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now he plays Senator Bail Organa again.


Arturo Holmes / WireImage / Getty Images

Flea is not only the bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but he also acts and appeared as Eddie in 2017’s Baby Driver.


Wilson Webb / © TriStar / Courtesy Everett Collection

Bennfy Safdie played Chris in Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman.


Benjamin Loeb / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now he plays Nari.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

And finally, O’Shea Jackson Jr. played his real-life dad Ice Cube in 2015’s Straight Outta Compton.


Jamie Trueblood / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now he will be playing an undisclosed role in the Disney+ mini-series.


Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images

What are your thoughts on Obi-Wan Kenobi so far? Share your review in the comments!



