Here’s What The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Cast Looked Like Then Vs. Now

A look back at their roles before they were in “a galaxy far, far away.”
The new series stars familiar faces like Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor while bringing on new characters played by Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, and more.
While we wait for new episodes to drop, here’s a look back at what your favorite cast members looked like then vs. now.
To start, Ewan McGregor portrayed Christian in 2001’s Moulin Rouge!
Now he’s reprising his role as the one and only Obi-Wan Kenobi.
In 2000, Hayden Christensen played Scoot Barringer in the TV series Higher Ground.
Now he’s back again as Darth Vader.
Moses Ingram made a name for herself as Jolene in Netflix’s mini-series The Queen’s Gambit.
Now she plays Inquisitor Reva / Third Sister.
One of Vivien Lyra Blair’s first roles was Girl in 2018’s Bird Box.
Now she plays Leia Organa aka Princess Leia.
Joel Edgerton first appeared as Owen Lars in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.
Now he’s returning as Owen once more.
Bonnie Piesse also made her first appearance in “a galaxy far, far away” as Beru in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.
Now she once again plays the role of Beru.
Rupert Friend played Mr. Wickham in 2005’s Pride & Prejudice.
Now he plays Grand Inquisitor
Sung Kang is best-known for his role as Han in the Fast & Furious franchise.
Now he plays Fifth Brother.
Kumail Nanjiani played Brad in the 2015 comedy Hot Tub Time Machine 2.
Now he plays Haja Estree.
In 2009, Simone Kessell played Sally in the TV series Reaper.
Now she plays Breha Organa.
Jimmy Smits had a longtime role as Det. Bobby Simone on the TV series NYPD Blue. Plus, he first played Senator Bail Organa in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.
Now he plays Senator Bail Organa again.
Flea is not only the bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but he also acts and appeared as Eddie in 2017’s Baby Driver.
Bennfy Safdie played Chris in Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman.
Now he plays Nari.
And finally, O’Shea Jackson Jr. played his real-life dad Ice Cube in 2015’s Straight Outta Compton.
Now he will be playing an undisclosed role in the Disney+ mini-series.
What are your thoughts on Obi-Wan Kenobi so far? Share your review in the comments!
