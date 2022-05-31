‘I didn’t really understand’: Mike Tindall’s ‘regret’ over father’s Parkinson’s diagnosis

“By avoiding complications from falls you can prevent further injury.

“At this time, we know that people who exercise vigorously, for example running or cycling, have fewer changes in their brains caused by aging.”

Reflecting on his dad’s slow reaction to his symptoms, only getting help two years after they arose, Tindall also emphasised the importance of getting help if you experience symptoms rather than ignoring them.

“If you feel something or you notice something don’t just think it will magically disappear,” he said.