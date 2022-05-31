Is Pistol on Netflix?

The biographical drama series Pistol does a magnificent job of showcasing the rise to prominence of the Sex Pistols, and fans should keep reading to find out if it’s on Netflix and more!

Director Danny Boyle, a filmmaker notoriously known for such ambitious big-screen endeavors as Steve Jobs, Trainspotting, 28 Days Later, Slumdog Millionaire and Yesterday, has taken his talents to the small screen to tell the story of the infamous music group, which is based on the book Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol written by Steve Jones, the band’s guitarist.

The six-part series will follow Jones, who is played by actor Tobey Wallace and, as previously mentioned, it will offer an intriguing perspective into the Sex Pistol’s rise to fame in what can easily be described as an unforgettable story that will undoubtedly entertain viewers from start to finish. Also in the cast is a talented group including Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, as well as Dylan Llewellyn, Louis Partridge, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Emma Appleton and Anson Boon who will be playing Johnny Rotten.

Between the cast, story, and filmmaker, there seem to be a plethora of solid reasons to make Pistol a big hit with fans. The Sex Pistols story is definitely a wild ride, and anyone looking for an entertaining take on the situation should absolutely check out the drama series.

Is Pistol available on Netflix?

To see a well-crafted dramatization of the Sex Pistols’ journey to stardom, directed by Boyle, would be an ideal endeavor for any subscriber to behold, especially if it could go down on the platform. But unfortunately, there are no tickets for that show being sold to members because Pistol is not available on Netflix, with no indication as to when or if that will ever change.

But if it’s biographical dramas that people are looking for, then Netflix has plenty to offer those in need. Some of the excellent examples of this genre ready to stream now on the platform include The Dirt, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Halston and The Irishman, just to name a few.

Where you can stream Pistol

The mini-series Pistol will premiere on FX on Hulu on May 31, 2022.

You can check out the trailer below: