John Wayne’s tragic feud with Christopher Mitchum who desperately tried to reconcile

Soon after Big Jake was released, Wayne and Christopher appeared together on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson on June 7, 1972.

Duke was well known as a staunch and uncompromising conservative and during the TV interview, they disagreed on a political issue of the day.

Their conversion ended by talking about environmentalism, which the Western legend wasn’t in favour of.

It was his belief that if you were an environmentalist, then you were against business. And if you were against business, then you were a liberal.