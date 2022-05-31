Judith Smith Ogle 1942 – 2022

Judith Smith Ogle was born on September 4, 1942, and went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2022, at the age of 79, at Victorian Gardens in Eureka, Missouri.

Judy, the daughter of Dan and Pauline (Welch) Smith, was raised on a farm near Pawnee Rock, Kansas, and was a 1960 graduate of Pawnee Rock High School.

After high school graduation, Judy was a telephone operator in Great Bend, Kansas, and a stay-at-home mom while her children were small. After moving to Missouri, she was an owner and operator of a Dairy Queen; an Administrative Assistant at an accounting firm; and an Assistant Administrator at Pension Administrators & Consultants where she remained until her retirement.

Judy married Dan Ogle; they later divorced. This marriage was blessed with three children: Joe, Scott and Krista. She is survived by her daughter, Krista Ogle Rezek (Joe); daughter-in-law, Sandi Ogle; two grandsons, Erik Ogle and Ryan Ogle; sister, Marilyn Haynes (Chuck Sr.); nieces Kim Heath (Dan) and Kelly Dahl; and nephew Chuck Haynes Jr. (Dana); and many other cherished relatives and friends. She was preceded by her parents, her two sons—Joe and Scott Ogle; and a great-niece, Kaitlyn Dahl.

Judy was a life-long member of the New Jerusalem Church in Pawnee Rock and the Church of the Open Word in St. Louis, Missouri, where she served on the board for many years. She also volunteered her service to Rainbow Village, a charity that enhances the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities; and was a member of the Eureka Missouri Historical Society. Judy’s hobbies were taking pictures, family genealogy and she was an avid baker with friends and family frequently requesting their favorite dessert.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 31, at Kutis Funeral Home in St. Louis, Missouri, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with service following at 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 4, at Great Bend Cemetery in Great Bend, Kansas, at 11:00 a.m., with Vivan Bright presiding. Memorials may be given to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net.

