LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Two people are dead and multiple others were transported to Lincoln hospitals after a crash on O Street overnight at the Americruise event.

According to a press release by Lincoln Police, the crash took place at 52nd and O Street around 10:47 p.m. on Sunday.

The release states that a black Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on O Street when it struck a white Toyota Corolla that was facing eastbound.

LPD says after the initial impact, both vehicles went onto the north sidewalk of O Street, west of N. 52nd Street, hitting multiple people who were watching the event. The Ford initially rolled over onto its top, pinning two victims. Bystanders worked in order to move the car off of the victims.

One victim is currently in critical condition while others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD said Monday morning 20 bystanders were injured.

LPD said that a 20-year-old Lincoln woman and 22-year-old Lincoln woman, a driver and passenger of the Toyota Corolla, died in the crash. The driver and sole occupant of the Ford, an 18-year-old Omaha man, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to LPD, neither vehicle was involved in the Americruise event.

In a press release Monday, Bryan Medical Center said staff cared for ten people injured in the crash, including seven at Bryan West and three at Bryan East. Of those ten, one person is in critical condition, while another is in serious condition. Eight patients were treated and released from the hospital.

LPD said that they expect changes due to the incident.

“We’re going to be out there, we’re going to take action, and hopefully implement some new policies,” said LPD Chief Teresa Ewins.

O Street in both directions was reopened by 5 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.

