Leucadia Asset Management announces relationship with Illuminate Financial

Leucadia Asset Management, the asset management division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., recently announced a strategic relationship with Illuminate Financial Management, a venture capital firm that invests in companies and technologies at the forefront of the financial services industry. In connection with the transaction, the asset management firm will commit to investing in Illuminate Financial Management’s venture capital strategy.

Illuminate Financial Management is a thesis-driven venture capital firm dedicated to FinTech and enterprise software companies building technology solutions for financial services. Existing investors from Illuminate Financial Management’s previous funds will continue as additional anchor investors in the third fund, including JP Morgan, S&P Global and Deutsche Börse Group.

“Illuminate Financial Management has a tremendous track record in backing companies that identify and solve problems in financial services, a sector in which Jefferies has long had expertise and can bring critical insights. This strategic relationship with Leucadia Asset Management will help to extend Illuminate Financial Management’s differentiated position and success, and the expertise of Illuminate Financial Management and its access to cutting edge technologies and companies will also benefit Jefferies,” said Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin, Co-Presidents of Leucadia Asset Management.

“Illuminate Financial Management’s ability to continue identifying investments that capitalize on next generation fintech and other technologies for financial services will be significantly enhanced by the insights and experience of Leucadia Asset Management, as well as by the expertise and industry leadership of Jefferies. The resources and support of the Leucadia Asset Management platform will also enable us to concentrate on finding and funding the best opportunities for our investors,” added Mark Beeston, Founder and Managing Partner of Illuminate Financial Management.

