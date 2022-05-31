Categories
Canada

Mary Ng under ethics probe over contract to firm co-founded by Liberal strategist | CBC News


The federal ethics commissioner has opened an investigation into the conduct of International Trade Minister Mary Ng over a contract given to a company co-founded by a Liberal strategist.

Conservative MP James Bezan had asked commissioner Mario Dion to examine the contract awarded to the firm Pomp and Circumstance by Ng’s office for media training in spring 2020.

The contract itself was worth only about $17,000 but the Tories said the deal raised questions about whether any conflict-of-interest rules were breached because Amanda Alvaro, one of the firm’s co-founders, is allegedly Ng’s friend.

Bezan had pointed to several sections of the Conflict of Interest Act which he said Dion could investigate to see if any rules were broken.

In a response letter sent today, Dion said he will examine the matter to see if Ng put herself in a conflict of interest, used any influence to advance someone’s private interest, and recused herself from the decision.

A spokesperson for Ng said the minister “has always rigorously followed all the rules” and contracts are reviewed to ensure adherence to procurement protocols.



Source link

The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Founded in 1941, CBC News is Canada's publicly owned news and information service. We are rooted in every region of the country and report on Canada and the world to provide a Canadian perspective on news and current affairs.

Our mission is to inform, to reveal, to contribute to the understanding of issues of public interest and to encourage citizens to participate in our free and democratic society.

We have journalists stationed in over 40 cities across Canada. We also have bureaus in London, Beijing, Washington, New York City, Los Angeles and Moscow.

CBC News uses pop-up bureaus as well, with reporters who fly in when a story occurs beyond our existing bureaus.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.