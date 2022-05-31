Categories
Megan Fox Revealed Why She Never Wears Her Hair Up, And I’m Shocked She’s Ever Been Insecure In Her Life


We allllll know actor and model Megan Fox.


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Besides like drinking blood and shit with Machine Gun Kelly, Megan is pretty well known for just being gorgeous.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

In my mind, this woman has never gotten a pimple:

Anyway, Megan recently shared a small glimpse of one thing she’s insecure about — her head shape and size.

Yep. Earlier this week, she posted this flawless selfie on Instagram with her hair up:

“I never wear my hair up because my head is the size of a tiny edamame bean but this happened and we’re all okay,” Megan captioned the photo.

Megan, girl…


Ashley Porton / Getty Images/iStockphoto

I mean, I never noticed that she always wears her hair down, but looking at her most infamous lewks, it holds up.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp, Axelle / FilmMagic


Either way, Megan, you are gorg and a queen.


Ferdaus Shamim / WireImage

And it’s a nice reminder for us that everyone is insecure about something! So, be kind! BYE!



