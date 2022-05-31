Nami Melumad (‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ composer): ‘It feels like going home for me as a Trekkie because I love the original series’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It feels like going home for me as a Trekkie because I love the original series,” declares composer Nami Melumad about composing for the latest iteration in the “Star Trek” canon, which warp-speeds viewers back in time to the origins of the celebrated franchise. For our recent webchat she adds, “I love the colors of it and the aesthetics of it and the sound of it, and then the look of it and the music of it. So, it was really nice, for me, as a composer to allow myself to get closer to that original sound and to that original tone.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

SEE over 300 interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is the latest incarnation in the evergreen “Star Trek” sci-fi franchise, which premiered May 5 on Paramount Plus alongside stablemates “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard.” As a prequel to the legendary 1960s “Star Trek,” the series follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn), who reprise their roles from the second season of “Discovery,” as they continue to explore new worlds around the galaxy on the U.S.S. Enterprise. Created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and co-stars Jess Bush as nurse Christine Chapel (originated by Majel Barrett-Rodedenberry in the original series), Celia Rose Gooding as a young Uhura (originally played by Nichelle Nichols), Melissa Navia as helsman Erica Ortegas, Bruce Horak as chief engineer Hemmer, Babs Olusanmokun chief medical officer M’Benga and Christina Chong as officer La’an Noonien-Singh, who is related to the notorious “Star Trek” villain Khan Noonien Singh, played by the late Ricardo Montalbán in the original series and fan-favorite “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

Much has been made about Melumad boldly going where no woman has gone before, being the first female composer of a major “Star Trek” live action series (she also scored the recent animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy”). It’s fitting that over the last few years, women have finally made in-roads in an industry usually dominated by men. The composer is inspired by the leaps and bounds made by her peers in the field, but she also looks forward to the day when this wouldn’t even be a talking point. “That’s actually something that I think we aspire to,” she admits. “I’m a board member of the Alliance for Women Film Composers and whenever I’m asked what we are trying to achieve, it is to come to a point in the timeline where this is not even a conversation. That would be a great scenario. But, until we’re there, I think we should advocate for more opportunity for women. That being said, I still think the right person for the job should get the job,” she says.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions