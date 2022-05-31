National Trust gardens: The little known gardens that are hidden gems for half term week

Stowe, Buckinghamshire

This overgrown woodland site can be entered through an enchanting wooden door which is disguised in an old wall.

The National Trust said: “The Lamport Garden had been untouched for almost 200 years, until it was reopened in 2013.

“It’s more like an overgrown woodland or a wilderness, with huge gnarled trees, mossy areas, cascades and rock pools.”

For just a small fee, you can spend the day unravelling endless layers of history as you walk through the stunning grounds.

A family can visit this fairytale site for just £32.50, with extra adults paying £13, and just £6.50 for extra children.

Wallington, Northumberland

The garden at Wallington in Northumberland is an unexpected gem, tucked away at the edge of the woods behind Neptune’s Gate.

Surrounded by a high wall, the large site is full of surprises, and will take a full day to explore the site.

The National Trust said: “You can’t see it all in one go, and it seems to unfold as you walk through it.”